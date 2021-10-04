ISIS attacks PMF in Kirkuk, wounds two members

Shafaq News/ two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters wounded on Monday in Kirkuk governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces repelled an attack on its units after monitoring the area in the Riyadh district of Kirkuk through thermal cameras.

Another security source told our Agency, "The attack targeted the PMF's 56th Brigade in the Third Regiment, which is called the Faisal Al-Asi Regiment."

The preliminary Information said that two PMF fighters were wounded in the attack.