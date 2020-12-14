ISIS attacks PMF in Al-Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported, on Monday, that two members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded in an ISIS attack in north of Al-Miqdadiyah district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "ISIS attacked a security checkpoint in a village, north Al-Miqdadiyah district which resulted two wounded of PMF."

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.