ISIS attacked the security forces, wounding two members

Shafaq News / On Thursday, a security source said that two members of the Saladin Operations Command were wounded in an ISIS attack in the region between Samarra and al-Dur district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked the 2nd regiment of the 95th Saladin Operations Brigade on the border of Samarra and al-Dur district.”

The attack injured two security forces members and destroyed a thermal camera.”

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.