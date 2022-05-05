ISIS attacked the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army, wounding  soldier

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Peshmerga forces foiled an ISIS attack in the Barada-Alton Kubri axis, between Erbil and Kirkuk governorates.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements attacked the 10th Brigade point of the Peshmerga forces in the Zurga.

He did not provide further information about the causalities or the damage.

Meanwhile, another security source reported that an Iraqi soldier was wounded in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of the Jalawla district.

The source told our Agency, "A force from the 1st Brigade of the Iraqi Army clashed with ISIS elements at the southern entrance to Al-Tajneed neighborhood on the outskirts of Jalawla district, which wounded a soldier."

The source added that another attack was thwarted south of Baqubah.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.