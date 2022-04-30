ISIS attacked the Iraqi Army in Al-Anbar, injuring soldiers

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, ISIS attacked a military point of the Iraqi Army in western Al-Anbar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements targeted an Iraqi army checkpoint on the Al-Rutba road, west of Al-Anbar.

The attack wounded two soldiers.

Last week, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command launched the second stage of the "Solid Will" military operation against ISIS in western Iraq.

The Counter-Terrorism Service, the Rapid Response Forces, the Federal Police, the Iraqi army, the Special Tactical Regiment, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) participate in the Operation.

An official told Shafaq News Agency that "The operation targeted areas west of the Al-Anbar desert, including Wadi Houran, Al-Hussainiyat, Al-Taba'at, and other desert and remote areas."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.