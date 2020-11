Shafaq News / ISIS has launched two attacks targeting the Iraqi army in Makhmur Mountain;south of Nineveh Governorate. A security source stated, on Monday

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that "an armed group of ISIS attacked Monday morning Iraqi army force near a village in Makhmur, southeast of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate."

The source also indicated a second attack on the Iraqi army in the vicinity of the Mountain.

no casualties have been recorded in both attacks .