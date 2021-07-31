ISIS attack in Khanaqin knocks out power in three sub-districts 

Shafaq News/ The collapse of a power transmission tower knocked out power for Jalawla, al-Saadiya, and Qara Tappa since yesterday, Friday.

The administrator of Qara Tapa sub-district, Murtada al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS operatives blew the transmission tower 79 on the 132 KV line in Sayid Jaber during an attack on a military site between Khanaqin and Jalawla."

Al-Tamimi said that the three sub-districts have been in total blackout as the authorities scramble to restore service.

Shortly after midnight, ISIS militants attacked a unit of the Iraqi Army near Khanaqin in Diyala Governorate, killing three soldiers and a medic and injuring civilians near the site