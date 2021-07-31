Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS attack in Khanaqin knocks out power in three sub-districts 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-31T17:15:57+0000
ISIS attack in Khanaqin knocks out power in three sub-districts 

Shafaq News/ The collapse of a power transmission tower knocked out power for Jalawla, al-Saadiya, and Qara Tappa since yesterday, Friday.

The administrator of Qara Tapa sub-district, Murtada al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS operatives blew the transmission tower 79 on the 132 KV line in Sayid Jaber during an attack on a military site between Khanaqin and Jalawla."

Al-Tamimi said that the three sub-districts have been in total blackout as the authorities scramble to restore service.

Shortly after midnight, ISIS militants attacked a unit of the Iraqi Army near Khanaqin in Diyala Governorate, killing three soldiers and a medic and injuring civilians near the site

related

Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 15:57:25
Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

Security measures halted attacks on power towers, official says

Date: 2021-07-18 08:20:56
Security measures halted attacks on power towers, official says

Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-05 09:22:59
Planned ISIS attacks target three governorates in Iraq

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

Date: 2020-12-19 17:37:44
The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announces its recent security operations' outcomes

Security forces arrest two ISIS commanders in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-10 10:40:18
Security forces arrest two ISIS commanders in Kirkuk

Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-29 16:28:17
Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Security operation to pursue ISIS militants in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-13 13:52:54
Security operation to pursue ISIS militants in Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence arrested the "Wives of al-Muhajirin official"

Date: 2021-03-21 19:56:16
Iraqi intelligence arrested the "Wives of al-Muhajirin official"