ISIS arms transporter in Kirkuk and Saladin in the security forces' custody

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces neutralized the main arms transporter of ISIS in Saladin and Kirkuk, Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Wednesday.

According to SMC, the Interior Ministry's Federal Intelligence Agency "apprehended a suspect wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism in Kirkuk."

"After inquiries, [the arrestee] confessed for affiliation with ISIS since 2014. He served in groups that targeted security forces and participated in two attacks on the Baiji refinery. He also operates as the terrorist group's arms and supplies transporter inside Saladin. He also worked with terrorist groups stationed in Kirkuk, where the legal proceedings were initiated against him."