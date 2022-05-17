Report

ISIS abducts a shepherd in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source said members of ISIS killed a shepherd eastern of Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "security forces and citizens have found the body of a shepherd abducted by ISIS members two days after kidnapping him in Jardaghli village, seven km north of Amerli district."

He did not give further information.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces.

