ISIS Media Figure Arrested in Al-Anbar, Military Intelligence Announces

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Friday the capture of a "terrorist" operating as a media figure for ISIS in Al-Anbar Governorate.

In a statement, the agency revealed that a security operation supported by intelligence efforts led to the arrest of the wanted individual in the Al-Muhammadi district of the Al-Anbar Governorate.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Jazeera Operations Command Department, the Seventh Division of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and intelligence and forces from the 29th Brigade.

According to the statement, the terrorist was active as a media figure for the ISIS terrorist organization.

The apprehension of this key operative marks a significant blow to the propaganda and media operations of the terrorist group in the region.

The Military Intelligence Directorate affirmed that appropriate legal measures have been taken against the arrested individual, ensuring they will be held accountable.

The ongoing efforts of Iraqi security forces and intelligence agencies demonstrate their commitment to target and neutralize individuals associated with terrorism, thereby contributing to the overall stability and security of the country.