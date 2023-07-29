ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack Near Shiite Shrine in Southern Damascus

Shafaq News/ ISIS claimed responsibility for the devastating attack targeting the Sayyidah Zeinab area in southern Damascus.

The area houses one of Syria's major Shiite pilgrimage sites, making it a significant target for extremist violence.

According to Syrian authorities, the explosion killed at least six people, while over 20 others were wounded.

In a statement released on Telegram Friday evening, ISIS asserted that its fighters had successfully breached security measures in the area. The group claimed to have employed a booby-trapped motorcycle, detonating amid the Shiite pilgrims' gathering.

This act of violence follows another bombing executed by ISIS on Tuesday, in which a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims was targeted in the same vicinity. That attack resulted in at least two injuries and the destruction of the bus.

In light of the religious event of Ashura, which holds immense significance for Shiite Muslims, Syrian authorities have recently intensified security measures in the Sayyeda Zeinab area.

The attack is not the first in the area. In February 2016, a double suicide attack claimed by the extremist group occurred merely 400 meters from the shrine, resulting in the tragic loss of 134 lives, including over 90 civilians. Before that, ISIS claimed responsibility for a triple blast near the site, claiming the lives of at least 70 people.