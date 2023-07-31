ISIS Attacks Iraqi Forces in Saladin, Two Security Members Injured

2023-07-31T20:02:29+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, ISIS targeted an observation post belonging to the Emergency Police Regiment (11) in the Tal Kassiba area, within the Al-Dur district of Saladin Governorate, according to a security source.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that the attack injured two members of the Saladin Operations Command. Additionally, a thermal camera stationed at the observation post was reportedly damaged during the incident.

Further details about the attack were not immediately available.

