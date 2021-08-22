ISC issues a statement on the Tarmiyah operation updates

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security TarmiyahMedia Cell announced today that the Special Task Force Brigade of the Federal Police achieved security targets in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement that it had found an ISIS den containing military equipment and ammunition.

The Special Operations Brigade units continue their intensive security deployment in order to achieve the required goals.

The Baghdad Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Salim Bahjat, pledged last Sunday that the security forces would not withdraw from the Tarmiyah district until after it is completely free of

terrorist cells.

For his part, the commander of Baghdad / al-Karkh operations, Major General Saad Mohsen Oraibi, confirmed that the security forces, managed to kill a prominent ISIS leader.