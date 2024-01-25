IRI claims responsibility for Erbil's drone attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) claimed responsibility for launching a bomb-laden drone on Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region.

A statement by the group said that its members attacked the "(US) occupation base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq with drones," stressing that "the Islamic Resistance will continue to destroy enemy strongholds."

The statement added, "This attack comes as a continuation of the approach of resistance against the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region and response to the massacres of the Zionist entity in Gaza."

Hours ago, the Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) reported the successful interception and destruction of a bomb-laden drone in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport. This drone, deployed by outlaw militias, intended to target a base housing Global Coalition forces.