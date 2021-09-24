IRGC: Iraq-Iran was a world war to topple the Islamic revolution..we lost no land

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commemorated the anniversary of the Iraq-Iran war that erupted in the 1980s, deeming it a guarantor of the expulsion of American forces from the region.

In a statement marking the 41st anniversary of the 8-year war, the IRGC said the war cannot be attributed to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein as Western media propaganda does, but rather, it was an all-out world war to obliterate the Islamic Revolution and restore their previous domination over the Iranian nation’s destiny.

"The imposed eight-year war against the Iranian nation violated international principles and law and disrupted regional stability," the IRGC noted, "the war's devastating effects on regional security with the support of arrogant and domineering powers, led by the terrorist and war-thirsty US government and the cooperation of the reactionary [regimes] of the region with the aggressor, led to the continuation of the aggression as well as other wars in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf and West Asia."

In its statement, the IRGC noted the achievements of Iran’s "historic and sacred defense", saying that establishing stability and national security, boosting the capabilities of the Islamic Iran, producing a spirit of self-confidence and self-reliance, and "proving the efficacy of Iran’s religious and political system" are among the accomplishments of the Iranian nation’s victory.

The 8-year sacred defense set up the foundation for the emergence of the axis of Islamic resistance in West Asia and set in motion the decline and defeat of two super-powers of those days, namely the Soviet Union and the United States, the IRGC added.

It also hinted at the “disgraceful escape” of American forces from Afghanistan and expressed optimism that the US would be expelled from the entire region in the near future.

"The sacred defense of the Iranian nation heralds the development of a smart and powerful resistance and the realization of the will of the Islamic Ummah (community) in expelling the US from the region and removing the cancerous tumor of the Zionist regime from the geography of Islam,” it concluded.

Iran-Iraq War, the Sacred Defense for Iran and the Qadisiyah of Saddam for Iraq back then, is a prolonged military conflict between Iran and Iraq during the 1980s. Open warfare began on September 22, 1980, when Iraqi armed forces invaded western Iran along the countries’ joint border, though Iraq claimed that the war had begun earlier that month, on September 4, when Iran shelled a number of border posts. Fighting was ended by a 1988 cease-fire, though the resumption of normal diplomatic relations and the withdrawal of troops did not take place until the signing of a formal peace agreement on August 16, 1990.