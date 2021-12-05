IRCC warns U.S. of keeping its combat forces in Iraq beyond the current year

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission (IRCC), the entity that speaks on behalf of an axis of Iraqi paramilitaries, warned the United States of not pulling its combat forces from the entire Iraqi territory by the end of the current year.

Saad al-Saadi, a leading figure in IRCC's Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, told Shafaq News Agency, "the position of the IRCC forces is public and clear: giving the U.S. an ultimatum to withdraw its combat occupying forces by the end of this year on light with the Iraqi Parliament resolution and the Iraqi-U.S. agreement regarding the outcomes of the strategic dialogue."

"If the U.S. forces do not withdraw, the Resistance factions will have a definitive pronouncement about engaging in an open confrontation with the occupier to let it out forcibly."