IRCC to promote IHL culture in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCC) in Iraq signed today Monday a Memorandum of Understanding that sets the framework of cooperation with the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in Iraq that was established under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office, the Director of Al-Kadhimi’s Office, Judge Raed Jouhi signed the memorandum of understanding with the head of ICRC delegation, Jean-Jérôme Casabianca.

The memorandum aims to promote the IHL culture among undergraduates, academics and security personnel through activities and urging governmental institutions, especially security and military, to deal with the armed conflicts problems.

The memorandum also provides the necessary legal framework for conducting activities and events, both at the international and national levels, and providing the participation of Iraq in them.

For his part, Judge Raed Jouhi stated that "the conflicts in the region and the world make it necessary for everyone to adopt the principles of international humanitarian law.” He called for implementing the terms of the memorandum of understanding, especially since Iraq is “determined to strengthen the rule of law, and the harmony with the international community is one of the priorities of the government."

In Iraq, the ICRC helps displaced people, refugees and civilians in places affected by fighting during the times of crisis. They said they improve access to clean water and health care, visit detainees and enable them to maintain contact with their families and support the authorities’ efforts to clarify the fate of people missing from earlier conflicts.