IRC calls on families to receive the remains of 629 martyrs in the Iranian -Iraqi war

Shafaq News / The Iraqi red crescent (IRC) invited the families of 629 victims of the Iranian-Iraqi war to receive their remains.

The organization said in a statement, "Although 32 years have passed since the end of the Iranian -Iraqi war where hundreds of participants are still missing, from time to time the remains of some of them are found."

"The IRCS receives many requests from the Iraqi citizens to look for their missing relatives in the eight-years 1980-1988 war, which was considered the longest war in the twentieth century, which left hundreds of thousands of victims", it added.

The organization called on the families of the victims to receive their remains at the cemetery of Al-Hassan Al-Basri in Al-Zubayrarea.