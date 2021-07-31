Report

IRAC denies any truce between its factions and the U.S. in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-31T10:52:08+0000
IRAC denies any truce between its factions and the U.S. in Iraq

Shafaq News / Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, affiliated with "the Iraqi resistance association commission" confirmed that there is no truce between the factions and the U.S. in Iraq.

The head of the movement, Saad Al-Saadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Talks about a truce with the U.S. are untrue, and the results of the strategic dialogue in its fourth round between Baghdad and Washington are dictated by the American administration on Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's government, and the resistance factions do not believe in this dialogue results as it is a lie."

Al-Saadi added, "the Iraqi resistance factions are continuing to confront the American bases and occupation by all military and other means, and there is no truce at all between the commission body and the American occupation."

The so-called "the Iraqi resistance association commission" had absolved itself of responsibility for the bombing of the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with two Katyusha rockets, last Thursday night.

