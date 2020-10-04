IOM to fund small and medium projects in Miqdadiya

Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala revealed today, Sunday, extensive plans for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to finance small and medium projects in Miqdadiya district.

Miqdadiya commissioner, Hatem Abd Jawad al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency, "IOM will distribute financial grants or in-kind subsidies that include 110 shops in Miqdadiya, (40 km northeast of Baqubah), as part of its plans that aim to improve the living conditions in the district, and help economically affected families, as well as develop programs for the youth".

Al-Tamimi pointed out that, "the international organization completed the procedures of interviewing those who were covered by financial grants from the shopkeepers this month. After that, it will enroll them in developmental courses to develop their practical skills. The distribution of subsidies begins in November".

Al-Tamimi emphasized, "IOM took the initiative to implement the plan to support medium-sized enterprises through financial grants that include the sectors of agriculture, industry, medical services, food, weaving, iron and minerals, provided that workers in each project does not exceed 30 persons besides the project owner".

Al-Tamimi indicated, "the project aims to employ the largest number of manpower and reduce the problem of unemployment and poverty in the regions of Miqdadiya", appreciating, "the role of local and international organizations that have adopted and rehabilitated many vital projects in the district, especially in the stifling financial crisis and the lack of allocations and financial budgets"