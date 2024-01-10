INSS arrests drug traffickers with 100 thousands of pills in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced the arrest of drug traffickers in possession of tens of thousands of drug pills in Al-Anbar Governorate.

In a statement, the agency reported that security detachments in Babel Governorate, in coordination with the Al-Anbar Security Directorate, successfully carried out an operation leading to the arrest of three drug dealers.

The suspects were lured to Ramadi, where they were found in possession of 100 Captagon-type narcotic pills intended for distribution across various governorates in the country.