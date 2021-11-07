INSMC pledges to identify the parties responsible for al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi National Security Ministerial Council pledged that the security services will identify the parties behind the assassination attempt that targeted Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The council said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the attack is, "a serious targeting of the Iraqi state by criminal armed groups that mistook the wisdom and professionalism of our security and military forces for weakness."

"Our security services will work steadfastly to uncover the parties involved in this terrorist act, arrest them, and bring them to justice", it added.

The Ministerial Council concluded by saying, "Our heroic forces have committed themselves to protect Iraq's security and sovereignty against those who attempted to challenge the state. They will carry out their national duty to pursue the aggressors and bring them to justice, as they did during the war on terrorism."

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned the assassination attempt against the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, early on Sunday, and called for a dialogue to ease the political tension.

For his part, the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, condemned the assassination attempt that Al-Kadhimi was subjected to.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, said, "Iraq's security and stability is part of the Council's security."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong condemnation of, "the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister."

For its part, Qatar reiterated its firm position in support of the unity, stability, and sovereignty of Iraq.

In addition, Bahrain denounced the attack and said, "Bahrain supports the government and people of the Republic of Iraq in its war against terrorism."