INIS captures high-profile ISIS terrorist, Abu Talha, outside of Iraq.

Shafaq News/ In a successful intelligence operation, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) reported on Friday that they have captured Mustafa Khaled Muhammad, also known as Abu Talha, a high-profile terrorist, outside of Iraq.

Abu Talha is a member of ISIS's Diwan al-Jund (Soldiers Department) and the Abu Laith Brigade Ansari in Nineveh state.

The operation to track Abu Talha was coordinated with an intelligence agency in another country.

The Agency did not mention the other country but described it as a "brotherly country to Iraq."

After his capture, Abu Talha was brought back to Iraq and handed over to the judicial authorities for further investigation and prosecution.