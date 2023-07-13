INIS Captures Prominent ISIS Leader in Al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced the arrest of a high-ranking ISIS leader.

Identified as Akab Hamad Nijris Dali, commonly known as Abu Jamal, the captured individual held the position of Emir in the Sharqat sector, Hatra Island, and Makhmour mountains in Saladin Governorate. Before his capture, he served as the general Sharia judge in the Tigris region, issuing numerous fatwas that incited violence against security forces and their collaborators.

According to the INIS official statement, the successful operation was conducted based on precise intelligence information, extensive field follow-up, and cross-border tracking involving multiple countries. The heroic efforts of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service culminated in the apprehension of Abu Jamal, who had evaded capture and sought refuge in Syrian territory since 2017. It was revealed that in 2023, he covertly reentered Iraqi territory under the guidance of higher-ups within the terrorist organization.

The arrest of Abu Jamal was made possible through close cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism Service in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.