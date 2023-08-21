IMTIDAD Movement opts out of Iraqi provincial elections amid leadership transition

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Imtidad (Extension) Movement declared its decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming provincial and district council elections. In an official statement, the Movement cited the primary reason for withdrawing as the delayed scheduling of its inaugural general conference, where new leadership is slated to be elected. On Sunday, the National Coalition, led by Iyad Allawi, also proclaimed its refusal to participate in the impending provincial council elections. The Coalition criticized these councils as "redundant entities fostering corruption." Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani had previously announced the date of December 18, 2023, for the provincial and district council elections. This decision sparked mixed reactions among various political factions.