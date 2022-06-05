IMN director visits Chief Justice following a controversial arrest warrant against a media person

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Chief Justice Faiq Zeidan on Sunday received the head of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), Nabil Jasem, only a few days after the controversial episode of the "Neutral" talk show tv program presented by Saadoun Dhamd on the State-owned TV channel.

Zeidan, according to a readout issued earlier on Sunday, laid emphasis on the "constitutional conceptuality" of the freedom of expression, urging media outlets to pursue a "poised and subjective" discourse.

Jasem reiterated the Iraqi media network's commitment to "abiding by the law that stipulates its duties toward the institutions and persons in the Iraqi state" and "presenting a discourse that represents the Iraqis from different cultural and religious backgrounds."

IMN chief called for "bolstering the coordination between the Judiciary and media to serve the public interest and the freedom of expression."

Last week, the Iraqi judiciary issued an arrest warrant against media person Sarmad al-Taie for "tarnishing the Judicial institution" in a talk show on the Iraqi state tv channel.

Iraq's state media network banned al-Taie from appearing or making statements to its media outlets and shows. Moreover, the network opted to halt "The Neutral" talk show presented by Saadoun Dhamd on the Iraqi government tv channel.