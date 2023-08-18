IIS apprehend "Baghdad Butcher": Dismembers victims, discards them in wastel andfill

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS), a branch of the Ministry of Interior, announced on Friday the apprehension of an individual known as the "Baghdad Butcher". This person is suspected of being involved in gruesome killings, dismembering the victims, and then disposing of their remains at a waste landfill.

According to the ministry's statement, "the incident came to light through reports from various media outlets and social media platforms. Dismembered body parts, attributed to an unidentified individual, were discovered in a state of mutilation and abandonment within a waste disposal site in Baghdad."

"Following the Minister of Interior's instructions, a specialized intelligence and technical team was swiftly assembled. This team, along with a dedicated task force, was tasked with probing the incident's circumstances. Extensive inquiries led to the pinpointing of the suspect's whereabouts. Employing a meticulously coordinated operation, authorities apprehended the individual. Subsequently, custody was transferred to the appropriate investigative agency, and the suspect has since offered both preliminary and judicial confessions."

A security source, on August 6th, reported the discovery of the remains of a 19-year-old individual within a waste bag at a waste landfill station situated in al-Baladiyat area.

The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that "a review of surveillance footage indicated the waste container containing the victim's body was linked to the Rasafa Municipality. Further investigation, involving the questioning of the vehicle owner, unveiled that the container had been transported from the Nahdha area, with the contents being unknown."

As outlined by the source, "the victim's body bore signs of strangulation, with an open abdomen and missing internal organs and reproductive parts. A piece of fabric, possibly utilized for strangulation, was discovered around the victim's neck."