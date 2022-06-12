Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC will not account for the bloc when replacing the resigned MPs-source 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-12T19:53:02+0000
IHEC will not account for the bloc when replacing the resigned MPs-source 

Shafaq News/ The resigned Sadrist lawmakers will be replaced by the candidates who came second in the respective constituencies in the October 10 election, a source from inside the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Sunday. 

In an unorthodox maneuver, the Lawmakers of the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned on Sunday after their leader asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

"IHEC has not received anything official on the resignation of the Sadrist movement's representatives until the moment," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency. 

"According to the election law, they should be replaced by the candidates who ended up second in the electoral race, whatever the bloc they are affiliated to is," the source continued. 

"IHEC will collect the names and numbers of the candidates who will replace the resigned lawmakers. This might take time. After receiving the resignation letters, IHEC will proceed with scrutinizing the numbers in all the constituencies the Sadrist movement won."

Al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, increasing the number of seats it holds in parliament to 73. But political disagreement among parties has hindered the parliament from electing a president and forming a government.

Al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the US, said in a handwritten statement that his request to lawmakers to resign was “a sacrifice from me for the country and the people to rid them of the unknown destiny”.

Soon after, the parliamentary speaker accepted the resignations.

In a video shown on Iraq's state news agency INA, Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi was seen signing the lawmakers' resignations.

related

Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

Date: 2021-11-25 13:37:30
Sadrist movement to sue two former Education Ministers

The new government will investigate the fall of Mosul and the Speicher massacre, a leader of the Sadrist

Date: 2022-02-26 11:43:35
The new government will investigate the fall of Mosul and the Speicher massacre, a leader of the Sadrist

IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Date: 2021-03-04 15:47:09
IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Would Al-Sadr be a part of the authority or opposition?

Date: 2022-04-01 06:43:47
Would Al-Sadr be a part of the authority or opposition?

Al-Hakim's candidate wins the appeal and secures a seat in the new parliament lineup

Date: 2021-11-19 12:35:28
Al-Hakim's candidate wins the appeal and secures a seat in the new parliament lineup

Sadrist movement reiterates its position on October's elections, multimillion demonstrations on the way

Date: 2021-08-26 10:39:16
Sadrist movement reiterates its position on October's elections, multimillion demonstrations on the way

Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-04 10:48:21
Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups

Date: 2021-09-28 16:25:59
IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups