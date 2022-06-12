IHEC will not account for the bloc when replacing the resigned MPs-source 

Shafaq News/ The resigned Sadrist lawmakers will be replaced by the candidates who came second in the respective constituencies in the October 10 election, a source from inside the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Sunday.

In an unorthodox maneuver, the Lawmakers of the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned on Sunday after their leader asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

"IHEC has not received anything official on the resignation of the Sadrist movement's representatives until the moment," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"According to the election law, they should be replaced by the candidates who ended up second in the electoral race, whatever the bloc they are affiliated to is," the source continued.

"IHEC will collect the names and numbers of the candidates who will replace the resigned lawmakers. This might take time. After receiving the resignation letters, IHEC will proceed with scrutinizing the numbers in all the constituencies the Sadrist movement won."

Al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, increasing the number of seats it holds in parliament to 73. But political disagreement among parties has hindered the parliament from electing a president and forming a government.

Al-Sadr, a populist who has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of both Iran and the US, said in a handwritten statement that his request to lawmakers to resign was “a sacrifice from me for the country and the people to rid them of the unknown destiny”.

Soon after, the parliamentary speaker accepted the resignations.

In a video shown on Iraq's state news agency INA, Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi was seen signing the lawmakers' resignations.