IHEC: we are ready to hold the elections on time

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-22T18:13:47+0000
Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission announced today that it has drawn up samples of ballot papers, confirming its readiness to hold the elections next October.

"The commission has set timetables in preparation for holding the elections on time," the commission's media office spokesman, Jumana Al-Ghalai, said, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

"Since last January, the commission has started updating the voter register and distributing biometric cards, as well as receiving requests for registration of political alliances and lists of candidates", she added.

She pointed out, "the Korean company MIRO is training employees on the mechanism of maintenance and rehabilitation of election electronic devices."

Early elections are scheduled to take place on October 10, according to the Iraqi Council of Ministers.

