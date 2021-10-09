IHEC warns the candidates of violating the pre-election silence

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is keeping tabs on the pre-election silence, spokesperson for the Commission Jumana al-Ghalay said on Saturday, warning of legal measures against the violators.

Al-Ghalay told Shafaq News Agency, "the pre-election silence began at six this morning...monitoring committees, Baghdad secretariat, municipality, and the Media and Communication Commission are all on board."

"Sub-committees also provide support to the Baghdad secretariat and other governorates in monitoring violations and observing the election campaigns," she said, "the board of commissioners will proceed with legal measures against whoever breaks the pre-election silence."

Tomorrow, Sunday, Iraqis are to elect a new parliament in the fifth such vote since a United States-led invasion in 2003 overthrew longtime leader Saddam Hussein.

A total of 329 seats are up for grabs in the election, which was moved forward from 2022 as a concession to youth-led pro-democracy protests that erupted in late 2019.

But many voters are expected to stay away amid widespread anger over corruption and ineffectual governance that has failed to meet the aspirations of Iraq’s 40 million people, 60 percent of whom are aged under 25.

There are fears voter turnout could drop below the 44.5 percent figure registered in 2018.