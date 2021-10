IHEC: today’s results have not been approved

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-16T18:46:35+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s High Electoral Commission announced on Saturday that the results announced this evening had not been approved. The Commission said in a statement that the results of manual counting will be added to the announced results and that it dealt with the appeals that most of them do not affect the final results.

