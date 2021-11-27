IHEC to submit the election results to the Judicial Commission on Sunday, spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will submit the results of the contested Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Sunday after completing the hand recount and re-tallying of the ballots.

Member of IHEC's Media team Imad Jamil told Shafaq News Agency that the Commission will submit all the results, records, and appeals to the Judicial Commission tomorrow, Sunday.

"The Judicial Commission will look into them. The time needed for it to issue its ruling is not known at the moment," he continued, "the final results will be announced as soon as the Judicial Commission looks into all the appeals."

On Thursday, IHEC said that it had completed the hand recount and re-tallying of the ballots in the contested EVMs in Nineveh, completing the process in the entire country.

The statement said that the recount took place in the presence of representatives of the appealing candidates, international observers, and authorized media persons.

IHEC said that the results of the hand recount were "100% consistent with the electronic recount."

"The Committee in charge submitted its report to the board of commissioners, which recommended referring the results to the Judicial Commission for the Election," the statement said.