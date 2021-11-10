IHEC to refer all election appeals to the judiciary tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq will refer all election appeals to the judiciary tomorrow.

An official source in the commission told Shafaq News Agency, "The Electoral Commission will send all the appeals it has received to the judiciary to address them," noting, "whatever decision issued by the judicial body will be binding on us and the parties submitting the appeals."

He added that the judiciary may issue a decision to reopen some stations and manually re-count votes.

The source stressed that the judicial authority has ten days to resolve the appeals and issue its final decision