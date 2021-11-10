Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC to refer all election appeals to the judiciary tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-10T15:35:10+0000
IHEC to refer all election appeals to the judiciary tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq will refer all election appeals to the judiciary tomorrow.

An official source in the commission told Shafaq News Agency, "The Electoral Commission will send all the appeals it has received to the judiciary to address them," noting, "whatever decision issued by the judicial body will be binding on us and the parties submitting the appeals."

He added that the judiciary may issue a decision to reopen some stations and manually re-count votes.

The source stressed that the judicial authority has ten days to resolve the appeals and issue its final decision

related

IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

Date: 2021-09-15 18:37:42
IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

Shafaq News releases a roster of the winners in the parliamentary election in 11 governorates

Date: 2021-10-11 16:24:37
Shafaq News releases a roster of the winners in the parliamentary election in 11 governorates

IHEC precludes Iraqi expats from the legislative elections

Date: 2021-03-23 12:17:26
IHEC precludes Iraqi expats from the legislative elections

candidates sign the electoral code in all Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-09-20 11:56:30
candidates sign the electoral code in all Iraqi governorates

IHEC: uncounted ballots might change the results

Date: 2021-10-11 19:54:24
IHEC: uncounted ballots might change the results

IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Date: 2021-05-30 19:37:01
IHEC excludes 20 candidates for violating Article 8 of the Elections Law

Iraqi NGO monitors increasing cases of violence as the elections approach

Date: 2021-09-22 19:43:09
Iraqi NGO monitors increasing cases of violence as the elections approach

IHEC: +60,000 ballots are yet to be counted

Date: 2021-10-12 16:42:53
IHEC: +60,000 ballots are yet to be counted