IHEC to form a committee to scrutinize the candidates

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said an operation chamber will be formed to scrutinize the candidates' sponsorship and backgrounds, indicating that the results will be released in 15 days.

IHEC's spokesperson, Jomana al-Ghalay, said in a statement to Iraq's official News Agency, "44 ratified alliances, 267 certified parties are running for the elections. The candidates amounted to 3500, 887 are independent and more than 900 female candidates to ensure the women's quota."

"IHEC/National Office-Candidates' Affairs department are conducting a scrutinizing revision for the candidates and their sponsors. After the scrutiny, the results will be sent to the Commissions of Integrity, justice, criminal records, Ministries of education, and scientific research and higher education. Afterward, an operation chamber will be formed to facilitate the investigation and announce the results in 15 days."

"The numbers are indefinite. The final roster will be finalized once the corresponding departments respond."

"Candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections were allowed to move with their families according to the electoral district for which they were nominated and according to the ration card. The candidate of any district has the right to transfer his family to ensure their vote and vote as well."

"Preparations are underway to conduct simulations of the actual voting process. We are ready to conduct more than one simulation process, up to 4 simulations, to ensure the integrity, accuracy, and speed of the electronic devices used in the electoral process in the presence of the Korean company, the United Nations, the International Organization for Electoral Systems, and international observers."