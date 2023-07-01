IHEC to Install Surveillance Cameras Ahead of 2023 Provincial Council Election

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will employ surveillance technology in polling stations across the country to curb potential attempts at tampering or rigging the votes in the upcoming 2023 Provincial Council elections.

Imad Jameel, a member of the IHEC's media team, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Commission adheres to the procedures set out in the 2023 Provincial Council Elections Law approved by the House of Representatives."

Jameel explained that the law comprises numerous provisions and sections that the Commission is committed to enforcing. Among these is the establishment of auditing centers for polling stations in all provinces, manual vote tallying and counting, and the announcement of the results within 24 hours following the conclusion of the election, along with the transmission of electronic results from the stations within six hours of the voting process.

"The introduction of surveillance cameras at all 47,000 electoral stations is one of several measures being taken to inhibit any manipulation of the results," Jameel added.

IHEC will also conduct training for staff involved in the polling process, including employees from the Ministries of Education and Higher Education to further enhance the professional standards of the election.

"Registration for political parties and entities has begun from the first day of July. Candidate registration for the Provincial Council elections, however, will commence from July 15th through to August 13th."

The Iraqi Council of Ministers announced on June 20th that the Provincial Council elections would be held on December 18th, 2023.