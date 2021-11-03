IHEC: the manual counting results in Kirkuk are identical to the digital counting results

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission reported that the manual counting results in Kirkuk governorate were identical to the previously announced ones.

IHEC's media official in Kirkuk, Ali Abbas, told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission in Kirkuk has completed the manual counting of 87 stations against which appeals were submitted."

He pointed out that appeals to nine remaining stations may change the results.

This news comes amid a conflict between Sawsan Abdel Wahed from the Turkmen Front, who defeated al-Fatah coalition candidate, Gharib Askar, by only two votes.