Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC: the manual counting results in Kirkuk are identical to the digital counting results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-03T12:36:59+0000
IHEC: the manual counting results in Kirkuk are identical to the digital counting results

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission reported that the manual counting results in Kirkuk governorate were identical to the previously announced ones.

IHEC's media official in Kirkuk, Ali Abbas, told Shafaq News Agency, "The commission in Kirkuk has completed the manual counting of 87 stations against which appeals were submitted."

He pointed out that appeals to nine remaining stations may change the results.

This news comes amid a conflict between Sawsan Abdel Wahed from the Turkmen Front, who defeated al-Fatah coalition candidate, Gharib Askar, by only two votes.

related

Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-15 19:32:02
Iraqi forces destroy a booby-trapped house between Diyala and Kirkuk

Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

Date: 2021-06-16 14:35:23
Unknown assailants attack power transmission towers causing a blackout in three governorates

ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-08-06 20:15:32
ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Date: 2020-09-14 07:27:46
An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-20 07:19:48
A mass grave of 45 ISIS victims in Kirkuk

A candidate running for Kirkuk's Parliamentary seats receives a death threat

Date: 2021-05-11 10:32:18
A candidate running for Kirkuk's Parliamentary seats receives a death threat

Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

Date: 2021-10-08 12:20:09
Iraqi voters turn out in large numbers in different governorates

"Al-Wiam Party": a new party to be announced in Kirkuk today

Date: 2021-03-31 10:10:34
"Al-Wiam Party": a new party to be announced in Kirkuk today