IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-15T18:37:42+0000
IHEC suspends a candidate's certificate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission decided to cancel the certification of a candidate for the upcoming elections due to a criminal case against her.

A statement by the commission said, "The Board of Commissioners of the Independent High Electoral Commission decided to cancel candidate Ashwaq Fahd Abboud Al-Ghuriri's certificate and withhold the votes she obtained on polling day."

Ashwaq Al-Obaidi, a candidate in the Azm coalition, was supposed to represent areas south of Baghdad.

The decision followed Al-Ghuriri's accusations of buying voter cards.

