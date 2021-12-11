Report

IHEC spokesperson: no appeals on the Supreme Court's table "at the moment"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-11T13:59:48+0000
Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the Supreme Federal Court is not looking into appeals against the parliamentary election results "at the moment".

A member of IHEC's Media team, Imad Jamil, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Supreme Federal Court is not looking into appeals 'at the moments', but it is studying complaints."

"One of those complaints is filed by al-Fatah alliance. It is looking into a complaint regarding the women's quota and another one lodged by three candidates," he explained.

Imad said that the court is more likely to ratify the results as soon as it issues a ruling on those cases.

"There is no deadline for the court to abide too when studying the ratification of any decision," he concluded.

