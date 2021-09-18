IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed today, Saturday, the details of the special ballot voting ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled on October 10.

IHEC's spokesperson, Jumana Al-Ghalay, told Shafaq News Agency, "the special polls for the security services, the internally displaced persons (IDPs), and inmates will take place in October 8, through the biometric card exclusively."

"2584 special stations for the armed forces will be opened in the headquarters of military and security units throughout the country, 309 stations for the IDPs, and seven stations for the incarcerated persons in five governorates, namely Dohuk, Wasit, Muthanna, Maysan, and al-Sulaymaniyah," she explained, "the prisoners who are eligible for the voting are those who are sentenced for five years or less."

"The special ballot differs from the regular ballot. Their biometric IDs are different from the ID of the ordinary citizen because there is a special code for it."

"There will be a guide in each polling station. Guides will help the voters find their governorate and vote within his electoral district according to his geographical location known to the commission and its members. and once the voter finishes, his electoral card will be shut down, and he/she will not be allowed to vote again."

"Biometerically registered special polls voters who have been affiliated with the armed forces and security institutions since 2018, should review the registration center to receive their biometric ID, which bears the code 50. They must review their registration centers to receive the new ID and hand over the old one", she added.

Al-Ghalay concluded, "retired security officers should review their registration centers to obtain their ID since they have switched from special voting to public voting."