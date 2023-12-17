IHEC’s first comment regarding 'technical issues' in special voting

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq commented today, Sunday, on the occurrence of "technical problems" in the special voting and outlined how to address this issue.

Jumana Al-Ghalay, the commission's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency that "the commission will soon issue an official statement regarding a technical glitch at some polling stations. This glitch is unrelated to the election results, their delay, or their announcement."

Al-Ghalay added, "This issue occurred at some stations. These stations were transferred to the audit center. After the completion of the general voting and the announcement of the preliminary results, these stations will be manually recounted in the presence of the media, representatives of all political entities, local and international observers. The data is secured, and all papers are encrypted and safeguarded and will be opened for everyone to see."