Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC reveals a plan to move ballot boxes through the army's aircraft

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T16:39:49+0000
IHEC reveals a plan to move ballot boxes through the army's aircraft

Shafaq News/ IHEC revealed today that it plans to transport the ballot boxes using aircraft.

The assistant spokeswoman for the Commission, Nibras Abu Souda, said in a statement that the boxes will be moved today following a tight plan, through the army's aircraft to the designated offices in Baghdad and some other governorates.

The memory card will be sent to the National Office to be counted and sorted electronically, while the Commission's devices and equipment will be transferred from schools to hand them over to the Ministry of Education.

related

Iraqi political forces to meet and discuss the early elections in the next few days 

Date: 2021-08-23 12:59:50
Iraqi political forces to meet and discuss the early elections in the next few days 

Over 36% of ballots cast in early voting for Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-10-08 14:04:11
Over 36% of ballots cast in early voting for Iraqi elections

MP al-Jubouri: Fraud in elections is prohibited

Date: 2020-09-19 12:28:48
MP al-Jubouri: Fraud in elections is prohibited

Iraqi presidencies and political leaders to settle the date of the elections next week

Date: 2021-08-26 09:44:23
Iraqi presidencies and political leaders to settle the date of the elections next week

Shafaq News publishes the participation rates in five Iraqi governorates 

Date: 2021-10-08 20:11:17
Shafaq News publishes the participation rates in five Iraqi governorates 

The High Electoral Commission calls on Al-Kadhimi to postpone the elections until September

Date: 2020-12-01 12:39:34
The High Electoral Commission calls on Al-Kadhimi to postpone the elections until September

KDP warns of canceling the results of the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-09-15 12:03:14
KDP warns of canceling the results of the Iraqi elections

Iraq to start implementing the ban decision within few hours

Date: 2021-10-09 19:18:23
Iraq to start implementing the ban decision within few hours