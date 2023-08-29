IHEC responds to election law amendment

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq responded today, Tuesday, to the implications of the Federal Supreme Court's acceptance of appeals against certain provisions of the election law, specifically addressing the potential impact on the timing of the provincial council elections.

Emad Jameel, the spokesperson for the commission, conveyed to Shafaq News Agency that the assertions about the influence of the accepted appeals on the schedule of the provincial council elections are entirely inaccurate. He clarified, "the acceptance of these appeals will not affect the election timing, and the provincial council elections will take place as scheduled without any intention to postpone them."

The Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, announced on Monday that it had resolved the appeals related to the election law.

The Iraqi Parliament had previously voted in March of the present year to conduct the provincial council elections from the 6th to the 11th of November, 2023.