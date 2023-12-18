IHEC resolves debate on 'non-updated' voter cards

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) settled the debate on Monday regarding allowing non-updated voters to participate in the Provincial Councils elections, signaling at the same time "delays" at some polling stations.

Some social media accounts circulated news suggesting that IHEC permitted non-updated voters (individuals possessing a card without a photo) to vote only by presenting an original certificate.

However, IHEC legal advisor, Hassan Salman, stated, "This news is incorrect because technically and logically, it is not permissible. These are biometric devices, and updating is currently impossible, so these are just rumors without any basis."

On the other hand, former IHEC member Saad Al-Rawi indicated delays at certain polling stations. Al-Rawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The participation rate will not exceed the rates of previous rounds, usually ranging from 25% to 35%. The percentages are calculated for those possessing a biometric card only, excluding voters with electronic cards, estimated at around one-third of the voters, more than nine million voters. They are outside the voter registry and are not entitled to vote."

He added, "We are hearing about delays at some stations, but this is normal because the Commission and the legislator approved both electronic voting and electronic counting and sorting, as well as manual voting and manual counting and sorting."