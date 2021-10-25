Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IHEC rejects 86 appeals against the election results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-25T19:16:35+0000
IHEC rejects 86 appeals against the election results

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that 86 appeals against the election results were rejected.

 The commission said in a statement that the department concerned with examining appeals followed up on 108 appeals, and after completing the necessary investigative procedures, 86 appeals were rejected. 

The commission indicated that one of the most important reasons for rejecting the appeals was the lack of evidence or the violation of Article 38 / first of the Iraqi Parliament Elections Law in force, as the appellant did not specify the station or center whose results he is appealing against, in addition to demanding opening all electoral stations to prove that the results match the ones that were announced.

 Earlier today, IHEC approved manual re-counting in several stations based on 22 appeals, distributed over Wasit, al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Erbil, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, al-Anbar, al-Diwaniyah, Saladin, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel, "since the complaints were supported by evidence".

related

IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

Date: 2021-10-24 18:48:35
IHEC approves manual recounting in 297 electoral stations 

IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

Date: 2021-09-18 17:28:41
IHEC: special pollings will take place on October 8

IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

Date: 2021-09-23 09:47:52
IHEC forms committees to monitor violations on the election day

IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

Date: 2021-09-24 14:21:52
IHEC announces distributing 14 million election IDs

IHEC voted for Judge Jalil Khalaf to head the committee in the presence of UNAMI

Date: 2021-01-12 10:56:17
IHEC voted for Judge Jalil Khalaf to head the committee in the presence of UNAMI

IHEC estimates the election results' sorting devices at 100%

Date: 2021-09-26 17:28:01
IHEC estimates the election results' sorting devices at 100%

IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

Date: 2021-03-04 15:47:09
IHEC announces the candidates running for the next election

IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups

Date: 2021-09-28 16:25:59
IHEC clarifies the voting mechanism for vulnerable groups