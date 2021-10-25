IHEC rejects 86 appeals against the election results

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced that 86 appeals against the election results were rejected.

The commission said in a statement that the department concerned with examining appeals followed up on 108 appeals, and after completing the necessary investigative procedures, 86 appeals were rejected.

The commission indicated that one of the most important reasons for rejecting the appeals was the lack of evidence or the violation of Article 38 / first of the Iraqi Parliament Elections Law in force, as the appellant did not specify the station or center whose results he is appealing against, in addition to demanding opening all electoral stations to prove that the results match the ones that were announced.

Earlier today, IHEC approved manual re-counting in several stations based on 22 appeals, distributed over Wasit, al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Erbil, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, al-Anbar, al-Diwaniyah, Saladin, Basra, Baghdad, and Babel, "since the complaints were supported by evidence".