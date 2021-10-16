Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
IHEC publishes the results of the elections
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-16T21:16:57+0000
Shafaq News/Iraq's High Electoral Commission published the full results of the early parliamentary elections on Saturday.
The head of the Commission's board of commissioners, Adnan Jalil Khalaf, said in a press conference that the Commission had completed the audit of the 3,681 stations.
These results added to the previously announced preliminary results, noting that the full results were published on the Commission's website, which is suspended due to a large number of visitors.
Khalaf pointed out that these results are preliminary, and anyone can submit an appeal.
He said that the Commission was not affected by any political conflict, adding, "We are committed to standing at the same distance from all political forces."
The results can be viewed through the following
link
related
A new Political Formation in Iraq to run the upcoming elections
Date: 2021-04-27 10:27:15
Iraqis start voting in the general election
Date: 2021-10-10 05:20:46
Al-Kadhimi: we look forward to establishing a state that governs with justice and equality
Date: 2020-07-31 10:23:35
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-09-05 13:48:50
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq
Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00
Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country
Date: 2021-10-10 05:40:40
Four arrested for attempting to buy votes
Date: 2021-10-10 11:21:28
Iraq records a new Corona death
Date: 2020-03-09 13:34:55
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.