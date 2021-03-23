IHEC precludes Iraqi expats from the legislative elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) precluded Iraqi expats from participating in the forthcoming legislative elections, scheduled for next October.

IHEC attributed its decision to an array of technical, legal, financial, and health obstacles.

The Commission said that issuing biometric cards for all Iraqi expatriates requires 160 days to be completed, three folds the remainder duration.

IHEC highlighted the administrative security and financial difficulties that may halt the process of establishing current accounts for the Commission's offices abroad.

"Iraqi acts do not apply to Iraqi elections conducted in another country. Legal procedures against violations or Freud attempts will be carried out according to the host country's law."

"Moreover, the current pandemic situation might pose a threat to the safety of the Commission's personnel. The General Secretariat made it clear in the 11th decision for 2021."

The statement urged the Iraqi citizens residing in Iraq to participate in the legislative elections, confirming that the elections is scheduled for 21/10/2021.