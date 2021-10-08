IHEC: participation rate had reached 88% in Duhok

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T19:06:26+0000

Shafaq News/ IHEC office in Duhok revealed today the percentage of participation in the special voting day. The head of the office, Khaled Abbas, said in a press conference that participation rate reached 88% in Duhok, indicating that the electoral process was successful. The office recorded a small percentage of participation among the displaced in the center of Duhok, which amounted to 36% of the total rate, noting that the displaced who did not vote will be able to vote in their original areas of origin. It is noteworthy that the commission has opened 31 electoral centers for the displaced and 28 centers for the security and military forces in Duhok.

