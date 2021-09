Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced opening 2,584 polling stations to conduct the special elections on October 8.

The media spokesperson for the Commission, Jumana Al-Ghalay, told Shafaq News Agency that IHEC had opened the stations for the more than one million members of the security services.

The commission also opened 309 stations for the displaced and seven stations for prison inmates, according to al-Ghalay.