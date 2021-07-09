Report

IHEC official in al-Anbar on the election preparations: on the right track

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-09
Shafaq News/ The administrator of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in al-Anbar, Nusret Eyad, said that the preparations for the Iraqi legislative elections are on the right track and level, and the voters' ID distribution is underway.

Eyad said, "registration offices have low turnout regarding the electoral ID feedbacks. Therefore, We are touring teams in the government departments, residential areas, and remote neighborhoods to deliver the IDs to their people and -consequently ensure their participation in the elections."

"After the random selection and giving numbers to the candidates, up to 166 in al-Anbar, the names were ratified. Only then, the electoral campaigns were launched," he said, calling the MPs to abide by the limits of the electoral campaigns."

"Al-Anbar houses 1,125,677,000 voters, divided to 380 ballot centers with 2,235 ballot boxes," he continued, "there are four constituents in al-Anbar. In addition, 15 MPs will represent the governorate in the Parliament."

