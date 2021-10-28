Report

IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-28T11:46:05+0000
IHEC: manual recount results are 100% compatible with the electronic in Babel

Shafaq News/The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has completed the manual recount of the ballots for the centers whose results were challenged in Babel.

A source in IHEC's office in Babel said that results of the manual recount completed earlier today, Thursday, are 100% compatible with the electronic count, "consequently, there is no change in the results."

"The manual recount in the fourth and last constituency is underway," the source said, "the results will be released as soon as the recount of the 2000 Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) is completed."

